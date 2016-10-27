STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Akin Oyedele
Image: Getty

Business Insider has launched Markets Insider, which combines the best of Business Insider with real time market data. You can follow the site on Twitter @MktsInsider, and on Facebook.

The major indexes opened lower, with the Dow losing 100 points early Wednesday, but rebounded to close little changed. Apple shares fell by as much as 3% after its earnings report on Tuesday showed that shipments of all major products fell in the third quarter.

First, the scoreboard:

Additionally:

David Tepper tells us the most dangerous place to put your money
ALBERT EDWARDS: The market’s ‘catastrophic distortions’ will cause a collapse

Luxury retailers are abandoning New York’s Fifth Avenue

Here’s how much Obamacare premiums are going up in every state

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.