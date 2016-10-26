STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Akin Oyedele
Niagara falls waterfall frozenAaron Vincent Elkaim/Getty

Business Insider has launched Markets Insider, which combines the best of Business Insider with real time market data. You can follow the site on Twitter @MktsInsider, and on Facebook.

Stocks closed lower on Tuesday after some key companies on the Dow Jones Industrial Average announced earnings forecasts that were weaker than analysts had expected.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Additionally:

Full coverage of Apple earnings

Sprint slid despite topping estimates and raising guidance

Morgan Stanley CEO had some harsh words about the US election process

Marijuana stocks are going crazy ahead of elections that could transform their industry

A quick Q&A with Andrew Left, the short-seller who helped take down Valeant

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.