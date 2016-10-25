STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

US stocks closed higher on a big ‘merger Monday’ with several deals announced.

The offshore yuan, which is traded outside mainland China and does not trade within a tight, controlled band, fell to a record low.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,218.85, +73.14, (0.40%)

S&P 500: 2,150.16, +9.00, (0.42%)

Nasdaq: 5,303.27, +45.87, (0.87%)

Additionally:

Today we launched Markets Insider, a new markets data extension of Business Insider

Goldman Sachs cut its earnings forecast for 2016, 2017, and 2018

EL-ERIAN: There are 2 election scenarios that will cause the markets to go haywire

JOSH BROWN: This is what my clients have been ‘brainwashed’ into thinking

A hedge fund manager who retired at 36 says you should stay away from the industry

GOLDMAN SACHS CEO: I support Hillary Clinton

Economists never imagined negative interest rates — now they’re rewriting textbooks

