STOCKS MAKE A BIG COMEBACK: Here's What You Need To Know

First the scoreboard:



Dow: 13,345, +2.38, +0.02 per cent

S&P 500: 1,433, +0.62, +0.04 per cent

NASDAQ: 3,016, +11.34, +0.38 per cent

And now the top stories:

Caterpillar beat expectations when it reported Q3 earnings of $2.54 share, but missed on revenue of $16.45 billion. It also cut its full-year forecast and now expects profits in the range of $9.00 – $9.25 per share, on revenue of $66 billion. Caterpillar: This is what the world will look like in 2013 >

Shares of Monster Beverage were down over 13 per cent today. The sell-off was sparked by an FDA release that said it had received reports that five deaths had been associated with the Monster Energy Drink. The report did however clarify that no link had been established between the two.

Stocks were down most of the day, but made a huge turn around in the final minutes of trading.

Yahoo is reporting third quarter results after the bell. Economists polled by Bloomberg are looking for earnings of $0.25 per share, on revenue of $1.078 billion. This will be CEO Marissa Mayer’s first earnings call at the company. Follow the announcement LIVE at SAI >

Tonight marks the final presidential debate between president Obama and Mitt Romney. This debate will be centered on foreign policy and will be held at Lynn University in Boca Raton, Florida starting 9 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Eurasia Group’s Damien Ma told Foreign Policy that there is “a remarkable deepening of mistrust over U.S. intentions” in China. President Obama’s ‘Pivot to Asia’ policy is believed to have played a huge role in worsening Sino-American relations. Why China has the worst farms in the world >

