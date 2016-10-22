STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks opened down on Friday after mixed earnings results from McDonald’s, which reported stronger-than-expected sales growth, and General Electric, which cut its revenue forecast.

As the day went on, stocks retraced some of their losses and finished little changed.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,145.92 , -16.43, (-0.09% )

18,145.92 , -16.43, (-0.09% ) S&P 500: 2,140.51 , -0.86, (-0.04%)

2,140.51 , -0.86, (-0.04%) Nasdaq: 5,252.18, +10.42, (+0.20%)

5,252.18, +10.42, (+0.20%) WTI crude oil: $50.84, +0.21, (+0.41%)

$50.84, +0.21, (+0.41%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.742%, -0.5 basis points

Additionally:

A massive cyberattack is taking down major websites across the internet.

Millennials told JPMorgan they want to retire by 60, but they’re in for a rude awakening.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte announced his “separation” from the US — here’s what that means.

“The foundation for a powerful US dollar rally is in place.”

Republicans respond in fury to Obama’s Obamacare defence: “It’s a disastrous failure.”

A Syrian refugee applying for a student visa in Britain received a bizarre rejection letter — and he’s not alone.

