STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks jumped around within a close range on Thursday before finishing little changed.

They opened higher, tumbled around 10:30 a.m. ET, pulled into the green during the early afternoon, and then reversed course by the end.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,186.23 , -16.39, (-0.09% )

18,186.23 , -16.39, (-0.09% ) S&P 500: 2,143.39 , -0.95, (-0.04%)

2,143.39 , -0.95, (-0.04%) Nasdaq: 5,246.22, -0.59, (-0.01%)

5,246.22, -0.59, (-0.01%) WTI crude oil: $50.55, -1.27, (-2.45%)

$50.55, -1.27, (-2.45%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.750%, -0.2 basis points

Additionally:

Here’s what the US presidential election could mean for Russia’s and Iran’s oil.

The CEO of one of the largest US homebuilders perfectly summed up the housing market.

Dunkin Doughnuts said people aren’t buying doughnuts because they’re worried about the election.

Here’s every state’s biggest international trading partner.

A 34-year-old trader at Goldman Sachs made a $100 million profit — and he is part of a dying breed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.