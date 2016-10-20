STOCKS JUMP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks ticked up early on Wednesday, and then more or less stayed in place before dipping slightly in the late afternoon.

Still, all major indices finished in the green.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,220.43 , +58.49, (+0.32%)

18,220.43 , +58.49, (+0.32%) S&P 500: 2,145.89 , +6.30, (+0.29%)

2,145.89 , +6.30, (+0.29%) Nasdaq: 5,250.67 , +6.83, (+0.13%)

5,250.67 , +6.83, (+0.13%) WTI crude oil: $51.38, +1.09, (+2.17%)

$51.38, +1.09, (+2.17%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.745%, -0.3 basis points

Additionally:

