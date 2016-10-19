STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks climbed on Tuesday after a batch of impressive earnings results.

All three major indices finished in the green.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,160.57 , +74.17, (+0.41%)

18,160.57 , +74.17, (+0.41%) S&P 500: 2,139.64 , +13.17, (+0.62%)

2,139.64 , +13.17, (+0.62%) Nasdaq: 5,246.33 , +46.58, (+0.90%)

5,246.33 , +46.58, (+0.90%) WTI crude oil: $50.37, +0.43, (+0.84%)

$50.37, +0.43, (+0.84%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.749%, -1.8 basis points

Additionally:

Bank of America: Investors are getting worried that a bond market crash is coming.

San Francisco — Well’s Fargo’s hometown — might ditch the bank.

One of the biggest political betting markets is already assuming Hillary Clinton is going to win.

Tuesday’s inflation report just confirmed 3 of the biggest business trends in the US.

Credit Suisse traders are prepping one of the biggest hedge fund launches this year.

