STOCKS DIP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks trended downwards on Monday during an otherwise relatively quiet day.

All major indices finished in the red.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,085.62 , -52.76, (-0.29%)

18,085.62 , -52.76, (-0.29%) S&P 500: 2,126.77 , -6.21, (-0.29%)

2,126.77 , -6.21, (-0.29%) Nasdaq: 5,200.46 , -13.70, (-0.26%)

5,200.46 , -13.70, (-0.26%) WTI crude oil: $49.89, -0.46, (-0.91%)

$49.89, -0.46, (-0.91%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.768%, -2.4 basis points

Additionally:

Here’s what has happened in the markets after US elections.

A gun store is warning customers that “prices will skyrocket after Crooked Hillary gets in.”

Skyrocketing apartment rents are finally cooling off.

Wall Street’s dealmakers are having a historically good time of it.

We asked 5 hedge fund recruiters about the hottest trends in hiring.

