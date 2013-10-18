STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

The government shutdown is over, the debt ceiling has been delayed, and the S&P is at an all-time high.

First, the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 15,371.6, -2.1, -0.0%
  • S&P 500: 1,733.1, +11.6, +0.6%
  • NASDAQ: 3,863.1, +23.7, +0.6%

And now the top stories:

