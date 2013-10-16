STOCKS TUMBLE AFTER DEAL HOPES FADE AGAIN: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Max Rossi An Alitalia plane approaches to land as starlings fly at Fiumicino international airport in Rome, October 14, 2013.

It’s day 15 of the U.S. government shutdown. And we’re two days away from the October 17 debt ceiling.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,168.0, -133.2, -0.8%

S&P 500: 1,698.0, -12.0, -0.7%

NASDAQ: 3,794.0, -21.2, -0.5%

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.