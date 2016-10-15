US STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks opened the day up, before retracing some of their gains over time.
Ultimately, all major indices managed to stay in the green by the day’s end.
First up, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 18,170.23 , +71.29, (+0.39%)
- S&P 500: 2,136.44 , +3.88, (+0.18%)
- Nasdaq: 5,219.94, +6.49, (+0.12%)
- WTI crude oil: $50.34, -0.10, (-0.20%)
- 10-year Treasury yield: 1.798%, +6.0 basis points
- Twitter plunges after Salesforce rules out bid. Twitter tumbled by 6.3% to $16.67 per share on Friday afternoon after Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the Financial Times Twitter “wasn’t the right fit for us.”
- Wells Fargo beats on earnings despite accounts scandal. The bank on Friday reported revenue of $22.3 billion and earnings per share of $1.03. Analysts expected the bank to report earnings per share of $1.01 and revenue of $22.22 billion.
- JPMorgan had a record-breaking quarter. The firm reported earnings per share of $1.58 on adjusted revenue of $24.67 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $1.39 on revenue of $24.25 billion, according to Bloomberg.
- The US dollar index has been climbing. “The USD has broken out of its consolidation pattern developed since March,” wrote a Morgan Stanley team led by Hans W. Redeker.
- The US oil rig count was up by 4 to 432 this week, according to Baker Hughes. The gas rig count rose by 11 to 105, and the total count came up to 539.
- UMich consumer confidence unexpectedly fell to its lowest level since September. The index came in at 87.9 for October, below expectations of 91.8, and below September’s final reading of 91.2.
- Retail sales rose as expected. Sales rose 0.6% month-over-month in September, according to the Commerce Department, right in line with expectations.
Additionally:
The Business Insider Electoral Projection: Clinton makes huge gains.
Ohio is dumping Wells Fargo after John Kasich called the bank a “disgrace.”
A key gauge of consumer expectations just hit a new low.
1.4 million people are about to lose their current Obamacare coverage.
Even American steakhouses say they are getting slammed by Brexit.
We just got the first look at how Wells Fargo’s fake-accounts scandal is hurting the business.
Wall Street’s most important business is bouncing back.
RANKED: All 50 states and DC, from least to most awkward
NOW WATCH: FEMA is tracking Hurricane Matthew using the ‘Waffle House Index’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.