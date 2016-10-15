US STOCKS RISE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks opened the day up, before retracing some of their gains over time.

Ultimately, all major indices managed to stay in the green by the day’s end.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,170.23 , +71.29, (+0.39%)

18,170.23 , +71.29, (+0.39%) S&P 500: 2,136.44 , +3.88, (+0.18%)

2,136.44 , +3.88, (+0.18%) Nasdaq: 5,219.94 , +6.49, (+0.12%)

, +6.49, (+0.12%) WTI crude oil: $50.34, -0.10, (-0.20%)

$50.34, -0.10, (-0.20%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.798%, +6.0 basis points

Additionally:

The Business Insider Electoral Projection: Clinton makes huge gains.

Ohio is dumping Wells Fargo after John Kasich called the bank a “disgrace.”

A key gauge of consumer expectations just hit a new low.

1.4 million people are about to lose their current Obamacare coverage.

Even American steakhouses say they are getting slammed by Brexit.

We just got the first look at how Wells Fargo’s fake-accounts scandal is hurting the business.

Wall Street’s most important business is bouncing back.

RANKED: All 50 states and DC, from least to most awkward

