STOCKS ATTEMPT A COMEBACK: Here's what you need to know

US stocks dove in early trade on Thursday after some disappointing data out of China that showed foreign demand for its goods is weakening.

All major indices were down by at least 1% around 10 a.m. ET.

However, stocks recovered some of their losses as the day went on, but still ultimately finished in the red.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,104.04 , -40.16, (-0.22%)

18,104.04 , -40.16, (-0.22%) S&P 500: 2,132.31 , -7.11, (-0.34%)

2,132.31 , -7.11, (-0.34%) Nasdaq: 5,211.62 , -27.58, (-0.53%)

5,211.62 , -27.58, (-0.53%) WTI crude oil: $50.46, +0.28, (+0.56%)

$50.46, +0.28, (+0.56%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.743%, -3.5 basis points

Additionally:

