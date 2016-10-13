STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks ticked up ever so slightly on Wednesday after the release of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting minutes. The minutes showed the central bank appears to be close to hiking interest rates.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,161.74 , +33.08, (+0.18%)

18,161.74 , +33.08, (+0.18%) S&P 500: 2,140.76, +4.11, (+0.19%)

2,140.76, +4.11, (+0.19%) Nasdaq: 5,242.55, -4.18, (-0.06%)

5,242.55, -4.18, (-0.06%) WTI crude oil: $50.29, -0.50, (-0.98%)

$50.29, -0.50, (-0.98%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.778%, +0.019. (+1.08%)

Additionally:

