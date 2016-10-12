STOCKS TANK, DOW FALLS 200: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell well into the red for the day as earnings season kicked off with a miss.

All three indexes declined by at least 1% in trading, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Additionally, oil stumbled a bit while the bond market also sold off.

We’ve got the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,126.40 , -202.64, (-1.11%)

18,126.40 , -202.64, (-1.11%) S&P 500: 2,136.26, -27.40, (-1.27%)

2,136.26, -27.40, (-1.27%) Nasdaq: 5,246.99, -80.88, (-1.52%)

5,246.99, -80.88, (-1.52%) WTI crude oil: $50.77, -0.58, (-1.13%)

$50.77, -0.58, (-1.13%) 10-year Treasury yield: 1.759%, +0.023. (+1.30%)

Additionally:

The world economy is stuck in a ‘rolling cycle of crises’

Donald Trump said America’s inner cities are economic disaster — they’re not

Things haven’t gone to plan for Saudi Arabia

Goldman does a really bad job of making Caterpillar stock calls

