STOCKS JUMP: Here's what you need to know

Stocks popped to start the week, jumping into the green and maintaining those gains throughout the day.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,334.59 , +94.10,(+0.52%)

18,334.59 , +94.10,(+0.52%) S&P 500: 2,163.66, +9.92, (+0.46%)

2,163.66, +9.92, (+0.46%) Nasdaq: 5,328.67, +36.27, (+0.69%)

5,328.67, +36.27, (+0.69%) WTI crude oil: $51.18, +1.37, (+2.75%)

Additionally:

Things are so bad for Wells Fargo even Catholic nuns are dumping the bank.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are about to get blamed by the CEOs of the world’s biggest companies

The market looks like it did before the 1987 crash

The Mexican peso keeps surging on all the bad news for Donald Trump

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.