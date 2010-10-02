Rally Races Into October: Here's What You Need To Know

Markets turned back positive after drifting lower during the day.
First, the scoreboard:
- Dow up 0.39%
- NASDAQ up 0.09%
- S&P 500 up 0.44%
Now, the headlines:
- The morning opened strong on the back of positive manufacturing data out of China.
- Negative data out of Germany and broader Europe, including Ireland, failed to turn markets south.
- And things continued to look positive with U.S. consumer spending and sentiment data coming in better than expected.
- But then ISM manufacturing data came in lower than expected, and markets reacted negatively.
- The rest of the day was dominated by the fallout from the flash crash report, and stocks crawled to positive territory.
