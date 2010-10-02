Rally Races Into October: Here's What You Need To Know

Markets turned back positive after drifting lower during the day.



First, the scoreboard:

Dow up 0.39%

NASDAQ up 0.09%

S&P 500 up 0.44%

Now, the headlines:

The morning opened strong on the back of positive manufacturing data out of China.

Negative data out of Germany and broader Europe, including Ireland, failed to turn markets south.

And things continued to look positive with U.S. consumer spending and sentiment data coming in better than expected.

But then ISM manufacturing data came in lower than expected, and markets reacted negatively.

The rest of the day was dominated by the fallout from the flash crash report, and stocks crawled to positive territory.

