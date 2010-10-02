Rally Races Into October: Here's What You Need To Know

Gregory White

Markets turned back positive after drifting lower during the day.

First, the scoreboard:

  • Dow up 0.39%
  • NASDAQ up 0.09%
  • S&P 500 up 0.44%

Now, the headlines:

  • The morning opened strong on the back of positive manufacturing data out of China. 
  • Negative data out of Germany and broader Europe, including Ireland, failed to turn markets south.
  • And things continued to look positive with U.S. consumer spending and sentiment data coming in better than expected.
  • But then ISM manufacturing data came in lower than expected, and markets reacted negatively.
  • The rest of the day was dominated by the fallout from the flash crash report, and stocks crawled to positive territory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.