STOCKS SURGE AFTER TRUMP WINS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks surged on Wednesday following a chaotic night in the markets, which ended with a surprise victory for Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

In the final hour of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 312 points to cross its prior record high on a closing basis of 18,613.52.

Drug stocks and private-prison stocks soared, while gun stocks plummeted and Obamacare stocks got slammed.

As for why stocks bounced back so quickly from the night before, Julian Jessop of Capital Economics argued in a note that there could various factors including underlying fundamentals, the market precedent set by Brexit, and the fact that “there are hopes that the checks and balances in the US political system will prevent [Trump] from doing that much too radical anyway in terms of domestic policy, especially fiscal policy.”

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,592.91 , +260.17, (+1.42%)

18,592.91 , +260.17, (+1.42%) S&P 500: 2,163.18, +23.64, (+1.10%)

2,163.18, +23.64, (+1.10%) Nasdaq: 5,249.31, +55.53, (+1.07%)

5,249.31, +55.53, (+1.07%) WTI crude oil: $45.46, +$0.48, (+1.09%)

