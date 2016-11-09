STOCKS RISE AS AMERICA VOTES: Here's what you need to know

This is it!

Stocks headed higher for the day as American took to the polls, marking the end of the US presidential campaign.

Based on most proxies, it appears the market is pricing in a victory by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

We’ll have coverage of the election results and the market reaction throughout the night, so check out the live blog for all the latest updates.

We’ve also got the headlines of the day, but first, the scoreboard:

ADDITIONALLY:

The companies that could be the biggest winners of a Trump or Clinton presidency.

The market’s pre-election freak-out isn’t that unusual.

There’s only one place in the world to be an investment banker.

