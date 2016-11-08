STOCKS SURGE AHEAD OF THE US ELECTION: Here's what you need to know

Stocks surged early on Monday following the FBI’s announcement it had concluded its probe into new emails found as part of its investigation of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.

After nine straight days of declines, S&P 500 was trading up by about 2% around noon ET. Meanwhile, the Dow was up by about 1.9% and the Nasdaq was up by 2.4%.

All major indices finished up for the day — right on the edge of the 2016 US presidential election.

First up, the scoreboard:

ADDITIONALLY:

