Stocks Rise To End This Ridiculously Exhausting Week: Here's What You Need To Know

We don’t blame you if you left your desk at 8:31 today, the minute after the jobs report came out. It was a ridiculously busy week, what with the election and FOMC and jobs report.But first, the scoreboard



Dow: +10

NASDAQ: -0.05

S&P 500: +4.8

And now, the top stories:

Remember, yesterday was the most terrifying bull rally ever, as every last thing that wasn’t the dollar went berserk. It felt like a mini-Zimbabwe day.

That mega-rally continued in Japan where stocks went nuts on the BoJ’s plan to intervene more in the market.

The scene was basically the same in Europe. Notably, yields are surging across the PIIGS once again.

Of course, the big anticipated news of the day was the jobs report at 8:30, which came in way ahead of expectations. Notably, the public sector jobs bleeding has stopped. Everyone figured there’d be about 100K+ net new jobs created in the private sector, but in past months, the public sector has killed the headline number. Also good news was the fact that August and September jobs were revised higher.

As for markets… they didn’t do a whole lot. You can’t blame them for being tired.

