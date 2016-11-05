Stocks just saw their longest losing streak since 1980

Stocks swelled after the October jobs report, but gave up their gains in the afternoon.

And ultimately, all of the major indices finished slightly in the red.

The S&P 500 has now closed down for nine straight days — something that has not happened since December 1980, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, who was cited by USA Today.

Stocks have been punctured by a combination of mixed third-quarter earnings results as well as the tightening of the polls ahead of Tuesday’s election.

First up, the scoreboard:

ADDITIONALLY:

The Fed has everything it needs to raise rates in December.

Deutsche Bank’s chief US economist thinks the economy has a lot of problems and very few solutions.

The jobs report is great news for Hillary Clinton, argues Business Insider’s Bob Bryan.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.