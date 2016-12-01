OIL STOCKS SURGE AFTER OPEC CUTS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks slipped into the close in a mixed day of trading on Wall Street.

Additionally, oil and oil company stocks surged in trading as OPEC finally agreed to a production cut for its member countries.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow : 19,164.57, +42.97, (+0.22%)

: 19,164.57, +42.97, (+0.22%) S&P 5o0 : 2,202.65, -2.01, (-0.08%)

: 2,202.65, -2.01, (-0.08%) Nasdaq : 5,331.50, -48.18, (-0.90%)

: 5,331.50, -48.18, (-0.90%) WTI crude oil: $48.97, +$3.74, (8.27%)

ADDITIONALLY:

Manhattan real estate has some problems, and the Fed confirmed it.

The OPEC deal may not be a game-changer for Saudi Arabia.

Apple has been secretly meeting with the FDA about health apps for years.

The number of people signing up for Obamacare is soaring.

