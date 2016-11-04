Stocks just did something they haven't done since the financial crisis

The S&P 500 closed down for the eighth straight day on Thursday.

That’s something that has not happened since October 2008 during the financial crisis, according to Charlie Bilello, the director of research at Pension Partners.

Stocks have been punctured by a combination of mixed third-quarter earnings results, as well as the tightening in the polls ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

And the other two major indices, the Dow and the Nasdaq, also finished in the red. But, as Business Insider’s Akin Oyedele noted earlier, what makes this decline slightly more unusual is that normally early November is when we see the best five days of the year.

Although, as we always note, when it comes to the markets, the past does not predict the future.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,936.73 , -22.91, (-0.13%)

17,936.73 , -22.91, (-0.13%) S&P 500: 2,088.71 , -9.23, (-0.44%)

2,088.71 , -9.23, (-0.44%) Nasdaq: 5,058.41 , -47.16, (-0.92%)

5,058.41 , -47.16, (-0.92%) WTI crude oil: $44.66, -$-0.68, (-1.50%)

ADDITIONALLY:

Mexico is preparing itself for the fallout from the Trump “hurricane.”

Traders are seeing a big read flag for oil.

A hedge fund laid out why the market feels so dangerous right now.

Russia is loading up on gold.

NOW WATCH: Animated map shows where your bottled water actually comes from



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.