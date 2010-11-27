Markets Slide To End A Sorry Week: Here's What You Need To Know

Alright world, at least it’s the weekend.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: -91

NASDAQ: -7

S&P 500: -8/30

And now, the top stories:

Stocks slid in China and Hong Kong on renewed — what else — tightening fears, and so not surprisingly the mood throughout the rest of the world was negative. In terms of an event or headline out of Asia, fresh reports of North Korean artillery fire hammered Korean stocks and the Korean won.

In Europe, the big story is that the crisis is rapidly approaching Spain and Portugal. The core of Europe wants those countries to take action fast, and are waging a war through the press to get Portugal to accept a bailout.

In the US it was a down session, with endless talk about Black Friday failing to move stocks decisively in one way or another. The dollar was strong, and the industrial commodities and the precious metals got whacked. Silver was hit especially hard. For some videos of Black Friday brawls, see here.

Everyone should have a great weekend. Next week should be big and busy.

