STOCKS JUMP TO RECORD HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks once again hit record all-time highs on a holiday-shortened trading day.

All three indexes ticked up slightly, but oil slid after reports Saudi Arabia may not attend the next OPEC meeting. The bond market was closed all day for the Thanksgiving holiday.

We’ve got the headlines from the short day, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19,138.07, +54.89, (+0.29%)

19,138.07, +54.89, (+0.29%) S&P 500: 2,210.66, +5.97, (+0.27%)

2,210.66, +5.97, (+0.27%) Nasdaq: 5,392.70, +12.11, (+0.23%)

5,392.70, +12.11, (+0.23%) WTI crude oil: $46.28, -$1.71, (-3.56%)

ADDITIONALLY:

Paul Krugman on manufacturing employment

A $19 billion hedge fund is pushing into a fresh corner of the credit market

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.