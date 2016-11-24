STOCKS HIT FRESH RECORD HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 continued to break through to new highs as US markets get ready to take a break for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Nasdaq, however, found itself in the red on a busy day for US economic data.

Before we get to the headlines, here is the scoreboard:

Dow: 19.081.29, +55.81, (+0.29%)

19.081.29, +55.81, (+0.29%) S&P 500: 2,204.11, +1.13, (+0.05%)

2,204.11, +1.13, (+0.05%) Nasdaq: 5,377.55, -8.60, (-0.16%)

5,377.55, -8.60, (-0.16%) WTI crude oil: $47.99, -$0.04, (-0.08%)

ADDITIONALLY:

No, the good US economic data is not because of Trump’s win, but it is because of the election.

What could kill the Trump-fuelled rally in the US dollar.

The top 0.1% of Americans have as much wealth as the bottom 90%.

