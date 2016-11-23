STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS, DOW CRACKS 19,000: Here's what you need to know

Stocks once again topped all-time highs for the second day in a row as the winning streak for equities continued.

Of special note, the Dow Jones Industrial Average cracked the 19,000 level for the first time in its history.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 19.036.37, +79.68, (+0.42%)

19.036.37, +79.68, (+0.42%) S&P 500: 2,204.56, +6.59, (+0.25%)

2,204.56, +6.59, (+0.25%) Nasdaq: 5,381.53, 12.55, (+0.23%)

5,381.53, 12.55, (+0.23%) WTI crude oil: $48.03, -$0.21, (-0.44%)

ADDITIONALLY:

