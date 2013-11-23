STOCKS RALLY TO RECORD HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

REUTERS/Samsul Said A security guard stands near an art work titled ‘Shark Bra’ during the ‘Young Malaysian Artist New Objection’ exhibition at a gallery in Kuala Lumpur, November 12, 2013

Stocks closed at record highs.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,064.7 (+54.7, 0.3%)

16,064.7 (+54.7, 0.3%) S&P 500: 1,804.7 (+8.9, 0.5%)

1,804.7 (+8.9, 0.5%) Nasdaq: 3,991.6 (+22.5, 0.5%)

And now the top stories:

Overall, it was a pretty quiet day in the markets. But the Dow and S&P both closed at new record highs.

According to the latest Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey (JOLTS), U.S. companies had 3.91 million job openings in September, up from 3.84 million in August. The ratio unemployed job seekers to job openings fell to 2.9%.

Hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry is the latest bear to flip and turn bullish. “I have been prepared to underperform for the fun of being proved right when markets crash,” he said. “But that could be in three-and-a-half-years’ time… I cannot look at myself in the mirror; everything I have believed in I have had to reject.”

Today was Maria Bartiromo’s last day with CNBC. Bartiromo, has been with the network for 20 years, was the first journalist to report live from the New York Stock Exchange floor.

