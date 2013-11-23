STOCKS RALLY TO RECORD HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

Sam Ro
Bras shark art risk dangerREUTERS/Samsul SaidA security guard stands near an art work titled ‘Shark Bra’ during the ‘Young Malaysian Artist New Objection’ exhibition at a gallery in Kuala Lumpur, November 12, 2013

Stocks closed at record highs.

First, the scoreboard:

  • Dow: 16,064.7 (+54.7, 0.3%)

  • S&P 500: 1,804.7 (+8.9, 0.5%)
  • Nasdaq: 3,991.6 (+22.5, 0.5%)

And now the top stories:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.