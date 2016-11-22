STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all hit new record highs on Monday as the post-election surge for stocks continued.

While the Dow and Nasdaq had previously set new records in the past few trading days, this is the first time the S&P 500 has joined them during the run up in recent weeks.

In addition to the stock market history, we’ve got all of the days top business news, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18.954.82, +86.89, (+0.47%)

18.954.82, +86.89, (+0.47%) S&P 500: 2,197.95, +16.00, (+0.74%)

2,197.95, +16.00, (+0.74%) Nasdaq: 5,368.24, 46.76, (+0.88%)

5,368.24, 46.76, (+0.88%) WTI crude oil: $47.49, +$1.80, (3.94%)

ADDITIONALLY:

KRUGMAN: Trump is going to bring about ‘an era of corrupt governance unprecedented in US history’

SocGen’s chart with the black swan economic risks (which by definition aren’t black swans, but are interesting nonetheless)

One of the most senior executives at Goldman Sachs is retiring

Mortgage rates are increasing

The unemployment rate in every state

