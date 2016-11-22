STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite all hit new record highs on Monday as the post-election surge for stocks continued.
While the Dow and Nasdaq had previously set new records in the past few trading days, this is the first time the S&P 500 has joined them during the run up in recent weeks.
In addition to the stock market history, we’ve got all of the days top business news, but first, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 18.954.82, +86.89, (+0.47%)
- S&P 500: 2,197.95, +16.00, (+0.74%)
- Nasdaq: 5,368.24, 46.76, (+0.88%)
- WTI crude oil: $47.49, +$1.80, (3.94%)
- Buzzfeed raised another $200 million fro NBC Universal. The deal will value the online news company at $1.5 billion. This is the second year in a row that NBCUniversal has made a $200 million investment in Buzzfeed.
- Tyson Foods tumbled after whiffing on earnings. The stock fell 14.5% in trading on Monday after the company posted earnings of $0.96 per share. Analysts had projected earnings of $1.16 per share. Additionally, the firm announced that CEO Donnie Smith would be succeeded by Tom Hayes at the end of the year.
- Oracle is buying Dyn, a monitor of internet traffic. Financial terms were not disclosed. Dyn measures statistics for internet giants like Netflix and Twitter.
- Symantec is buying security firm LifeLock for $2.3 billion. The deal will be funded by cash and new debt. Symantec also bought internet security firm Blue Coat for $4.7 billion in June.
- Tesla’s deal to buy SolarCity officially closed. The $2 billion deal to buy SolarCity was approved by Tesla shareholders last week.
- The euro strengthened 0.4% against the dollar. The moves came after political news from the continent as German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced her candidacy for a fourth term in the September 2017 elections, as most had been expecting and France’s ex-President Nicholas Sarkozy lost his bid for re-election over the weekend.
ADDITIONALLY:
