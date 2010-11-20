Wild Week Ends A Zombie Market: Here's What You Need To Know

Well, you deserved it. After four wild days of trading, from Monday to Thursday, Friday ended with a snoozer.



But first, the scoreboard:

Dow: +23.31

NASDAQ: +4.19

S&P 500: +2.25

And now the top stories:

There was basically one story today, and it wasn’t even market moving, and that was Bernanke’s big speech in which he slammed China’s currency manipulation in the most aggressive terms yet. It offered plenty of discussion for debate on the hot topic of the day, but really it didn’t have much of an impact on anything.

Stocks didn’t really go anywhere, nor did precious metals or industrial commodities.

The big story to watch this weekend will be the situation in Ireland. Lack of a resolution by Monday might spook markets a bit, although… the thinking seems to be that they’re not quite close enough just yet. So that’s that. Have a great weekend.

