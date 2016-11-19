US STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

The tech-heavy Nasdaq touched its all-time closing high early in the trading session but slipped with the two other major indexes to close red. The dollar continued climbing, and hit a 14-year high versus other major currencies.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,872.80, -31.02, (-0.16%)

S&P 500: 2,183.10, -4.02, (-0.18%)

Nasdaq: 5,324.58, -9.39, (-0.18%)

Additionally:

Economist on Trump’s impact: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

A ‘violent rotation’ is taking place in markets

Incendiary Trump adviser Steve Bannon thinks negative interest rates are ‘the greatest opportunity to rebuild everything’

Obama just blocked the sale of new drilling rights in the Arctic

NOW WATCH: The pros and cons of drinking protein shakes after exercising



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.