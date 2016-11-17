STOCKS FALL: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell on Wednesday as the post-election rally took a breather, while Treasuries gained for a second straight day.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,874.61 -48.45 (-0.26%)

S&P 500: 2,176.41, -3.98, (-0.18%)

Nasdaq: 5,291.67, +16.05, (0.30%)

10-year Treasury yield: 2.224%, -0.014

Additionally:

