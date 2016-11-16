BONDS RALLY, DOW HITS NEW HIGH: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied for a seventh straight day on Tuesday, clinching another record closing high near 19,000.

The rout in the bond market finally paused as traders bought Treasurys, sending yields lower for the first time since last week’s election.

And, crude oil had its best day in seven months after Reuters reported that Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih is expected to travel to Qatar this week to meet officials from other OPEC countries on the sidelines of an energy forum. OPEC is expected to decide on production limits later this month.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,906.18, +37.49, (0.20%)

S&P 500: 2,178.89, +14.69, (0.68%)

Nasdaq: 5,275.82, +57.42, (1.10%)

10-year Treasury yield: 2.238%, +0.016

WTI crude oil: $45.81, +2.49, (5.8%)

Additionally:

Trump’s economic plan has caused a massive divergence in the market

KRUGMAN: Trump will turn America into an ‘all-out kleptocracy’ like Russia and Ukraine

FORMER FED PRESIDENT: Here’s how Trump could control the Federal Reserve

FED’S FISCHER: I’m not worried about market liquidity

RAY DALIO: ‘We are at one of those major reversals that last a decade’

Stocks just gave up an important advantage they have held over bonds

The 24 best US stocks you can buy right now, according to Bank of America

