STOCKS FALL, BONDS PLUNGE: Here's what you need to know

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at an all-time high, extending its post-election rally, before losing grip of its gains and closing little-changed.

Global bonds sold off again, sending Treasury yields to their highest levels of this year as investors continued to bet that President-elect Donald Trump’s fiscal policy will boost inflation.

And, the US dollar index, which measures the currency against a basket of other majors, rose above 100 for the first time since December.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,867.93, +20.27, (0.11%)

S&P 500: 2,164.24, -0.21, (-0.01%)

Nasdaq: 5,218.21, -18.90, (-0.36%)

10-year Treasury yield: 2.228%, +0.110

Additionally:

