STOCKS RISE TO END A WILD WEEK: Here's what you need to know

Stocks fell in the morning and then climbed back up in the afternoon.

But, ultimately, stocks closed the week up.

The Dow closed at a new all-time high, and the Nasdaq ticked up, too. However, the S&P 500 finished in the red.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,842.97 , +35.09, (+0.19%)

18,842.97 , +35.09, (+0.19%) S&P 500: 2,165.96, -2.44, (-0.11%)

2,165.96, -2.44, (-0.11%) Nasdaq: 5,238.15, +29.23, (+0.56%)

5,238.15, +29.23, (+0.56%) WTI crude oil: $43.25, -$1.41, (-3.16%)

