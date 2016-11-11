DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGHS: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rose on Thursday, with the Dow hitting all-time highs.

The S&P 500 also finished in the green, but the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled into the red.

Early in the morning, tech stocks were getting slammed pretty hard. Amazon was down by 4.8%, Facebook was down by 5.3%, Google was down by 4.1%, and Apple was down by 3.3%.

First up, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,825.13 , +235.44, (+1.27%)

18,825.13 , +235.44, (+1.27%) S&P 500: 2,168.51, +5.05, (+0.23%)

2,168.51, +5.05, (+0.23%) Nasdaq: 5,210.44, -40.41, (0.77%)

5,210.44, -40.41, (0.77%) WTI crude oil: $44.47, -$0.81, (-1.79%)

ADDITIONALLY:

Investors think America may be the only winner under President Trump.

The price of everything in America may be about to go up.

