STOCKS SURGE AFTER THE JOBS REPORT: Here's what you need to know

Stocks had their best day of the week today after the April jobs report showed a drop in the unemployment rate and a rise in job gains from the previous month.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,199.43, +275.37, (1.54%)

18,199.43, +275.37, (1.54%) S&P 500: 2,115.68, +27.68, (1.33%)

2,115.68, +27.68, (1.33%) Nasdaq: 5,002.56, +57.01, (1.15%)

And now, the top stories on Friday:

