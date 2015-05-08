STOCKS RALLY: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied to end a two-day streak of declines ahead of the crucial jobs data on Friday.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,955.62, +113.64, (0.64%)

17,955.62, +113.64, (0.64%) S&P 500: 2,090.90, +10.75, (0.52%)

2,090.90, +10.75, (0.52%) Nasdaq: 4,952.67, +33.02, (0.67%)

And now, the top stories on Thursday:

DON’T MISS: TOM LEE: ‘Bad news is good news for stocks.’ »



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.