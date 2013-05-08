DOW CLOSES ABOVE 15,000 FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER: Here's What You Need To Know

It was another quiet day during what’s expected to be a very quiet week. Meanwhile, the stock market continues to go off the charts.

First the scoreboard:

Dow: 15,056, +87.3 pts, +0.5%

S&P 500: 1,625, +8.4 pts, +0.5%

NASDAQ: 3,396, +3.6 pts, +0.1%

And now the top stories: