STOCKS TUMBLE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks tanked after we saw a massive jump in the trade deficit, and global bonds sold off on new concerns about Greece’s debt crisis.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,921.49, -148.91, (-0.82%)

17,921.49, -148.91, (-0.82%) S&P 500: 2,089.43, -25.06, (-1.19%)

2,089.43, -25.06, (-1.19%) Nasdaq: 4,938.58, -78.35, (-1.56%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

