Dow Ends Down 60, Here's What You Need To Know About This Combustible Day

DJIA: Down 60 points to 10,866.

NASDAQ: Down 21 points to 2402.

S&P 500: Down 7 points to 1165.

Commodities:

Oil: Down 3.6% or $3.01 to $79.73 a barrel.

Gold: Up 0.5% or $6.50 to $1175.70 an ounce.

Silver: Down 2.1% or $0.38 to $17.46 an ounce.

Greece is fear number one for markets with protests taking the lives of at least three bank employees today. The strikes brought an estimated 100,000 protesters to the streets of Athens over the austerity measures the Greek government is employing. Check out the newest photos of the protests here >

Energy stocks were hard hit today as U.S. crude oil supplies rose, with exploration and production ETFs noticeably lower. Shell lost over 3% and Petroleo Brasileno lost around 2.75% likely on concerns over the health of the overall economy in the wake of the Greek crisis.

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein has spoken to the company’s private wealth clients in attempt to combat the pressure on his company over the SEC Abacus investigation. Blankfein was candid about financial reform in the conversation, saying Goldman would be one of the biggest gainers from reform. Check out our up to date winners and losers from the Goldman Sachs fraud fallout >

The Washington Post Co. is putting Newsweek Magazine up for sale, and has already received interest from two billionaires. Business Insider has also tabled a bid, for $1.

Google has unveiled a web redesign and it makes the search site look more like its rival, Microsoft’s Bing. It has also created a new slightly changed logo, in its bid to remain the world’s number one search engine.

