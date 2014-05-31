STOCKS INCH UP TO A RECORD HIGH: Here's What You Need To Know

The economic conditions subindex fell to 94.5 from 98.7.

Expectations of real income and labor markets improved, however, as the percentage of consumers expecting faster increases in wages than in prices climbed to 17% (previous: 15%), and the percentage of respondents looking for lower unemployment in the coming year jumped to 28% (previous: 21%). The latter in particular is at its strongest level since November 2012 and would be in line with our expectations of a continued drop in the unemployment rate through the end of this year.”



