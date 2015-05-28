NASDAQ ALL-TIME CLOSING HIGH: Here's what you need to know

Stocks rallied, ending two days of losses and lifting the Nasdaq above its previous closing high.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 18,176.00, +134.46, (0.75%)

18,176.00, +134.46, (0.75%) S&P 500: 2,124.39, +20.19, (0.96%)

2,124.39, +20.19, (0.96%) Nasdaq: 5,106.63, +73.88, (1.47%)

And now, the top stories on Wednesday:

DON’T MISS: This other unemployment rate is at its lowest level in 15 years »

NOW WATCH: How to make texting on your iPhone as private as possible



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.