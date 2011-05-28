EVERYTHING RISES AND THE DIP IS BEING BOUGHT: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: Wikipedia
The week has clearly ended on a positive note, although we’ve now seen four straight weeks of declines.But first, the scoreboard:
Dow: +37.20
NASDAQ: +5.26
S&P 500: +5.26
And now, the top stories:
- Really, it was super quiet and nothing happened. Probably the most notable thing was that China declined hard again, and has now fallen 11% from its recent high.
- In the very early going, there was a little bit of excitement when Belgian lender Dexia was halted, but ultimately it didn’t turn out to be much.
- In the US, spending data came in a little light, but it didn’t matter. The dip is being bought, and stocks are higher again. Big day for everything that wasn’t the dollar.
- For some interesting visual tantalization, here’s a satellite look at Spain’s housing disaster.
