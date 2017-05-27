STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks took a summer Friday in trading as the market barely budged.

All three major US stock indexes finished less than 0.1% from where they started the day despite a slew of US economic data coming out.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 21,079.98 -2.97, (-0.01%)

21,079.98 -2.97, (-0.01%) S&P 500: 2,415.70, +0.63, (+0.03%)

2,415.70, +0.63, (+0.03%) Nasdaq: 6,209.59, +4.73, (+0.07%)

6,209.59, +4.73, (+0.07%) US 10-year yield: 2.250%, -0.005

2.250%, -0.005 WTI crude oil: $US49.81, +0.91, (+1.89%)

ADDITIONALLY:

