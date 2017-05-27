STOCKS GO NOWHERE: Here's what you need to know

Stocks took a summer Friday in trading as the market barely budged.
All three major US stock indexes finished less than 0.1% from where they started the day despite a slew of US economic data coming out.
We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:
- Dow: 21,079.98 -2.97, (-0.01%)
- S&P 500: 2,415.70, +0.63, (+0.03%)
- Nasdaq: 6,209.59, +4.73, (+0.07%)
- US 10-year yield: 2.250%, -0.005
- WTI crude oil: $US49.81, +0.91, (+1.89%)
- The second print of first quarter GDP beat. The US economy grew by 1.2% in the first quarter, better than initially reported. Economists had estimated that gross domestic product rose by 0.9%, improved from the advance estimate of 0.7%. The final revision for the quarter will come in June.
- Trump threatened to cut off auto sales from Germany. Trump said he would stop German automakers from selling “millions of cars” in the US, German media outlet Der Spiegel reported, calling Germans “very bad” on trade. Spiegel reports that it learned of Trump’s comments from participants in the meeting. Economic adviser Gary Cohn later confirmed the remarks.
- US durable goods order whiffed. The measure of purchases of goods designed to last dropped in April for the first time in five months. Durable goods orders fell 0.7% in April after rising 2.3% in March. The downturn was the first since durable goods orders fell 4.6% in November.
- The Baker Hughes oil rig count increased to 722. The increase by two rigs marked the 19th straight weeks of increases for the measure. Combined rigs ticked up to 908.
- Traders are off Monday in observance of Memorial Day. US stock markets will be closed on Monday, the UK is also off for a bank holiday.
ADDITIONALLY:
One of the most hated drug companies on Wall Street is facing another nasty probe
Iconic hedge fund manager Seth Klarman says investors are missing huge risks
Morgan Stanley offers a reality check on Tesla vs. Ford
There’s one particular Trump policy that would make US inequality even worse
There’s one group that would get slammed by the GOP’s healthcare bill
Corporate America investing in itself is going to be what powers stocks higher
NOW WATCH: Former Navy SEAL commanders explain why they still wake up at 4:30 a.m. — and why you should, too
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.