Here's all you need to know about the huge data dump in the US overnight

Stocks tumbled for a second straight trading session on Tuesday. The dollar surged to an eight-year high against the Japanese Yen, and crude oil tumbled at the start of the four-day week.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 17,996.23, -235.79, (-1.29%)

17,996.23, -235.79, (-1.29%) S&P 500: 2,099.43, -26.63, (-1.25%)

2,099.43, -26.63, (-1.25%) Nasdaq: 5,017.28, -72.08, (-1.42%)

And now, the top stories on Tuesday:

