Markets TANK In Final Moments Of The Day: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: flickr.com

After surging by as much as 2% at one point, markets collapsed in the final moments of the day, a session that will prove very dispiriting for the bulls.But first, the scoreboard:



Dow: -70 (below 10,000!)

S&P 500: -6.2

NASDAQ: -15.07

And now, the key stories.

Once again, the see-saw market is the story of the day. Stocks were up very big early, following a good overnight session, and then collapsed in the final hour. The whole day felt like yesterday, but in reverse. Bulls who were hoping that a rising market would become the new norm on days with little news will be sorely disappointed. See 10 key economic indicators that are already rolling over here >

Once again, Europe had to go and spoil the party. First, there was a report that Greece is already trying to renegotiate its big bailout (specifically, that it’s trying to get out of promised pension cuts), and second there was a report that China has put its holdings of Eurozone bonds on review. See everyone who would be saved by the Euro bailout here >

BP’s “Top Kill” began at 2:00 PM ET, though we won’t know for a while whether the attempt to fill the leaking well with mud will work. It could take anywhere from 10 hours to two days to see results.

New home sales came in well above expectations, providing a nice lift homebuilders early on, but the number is still influenced by the homebuyer tax credit. The next wave of housing data will provide a nice look at post-hangover information.

Commodities painted a mixed picture. Gold moved higher, showing it was not falling victim to a flight to liquidity. Oil was up nicely, as well, while, copper and palladium were both down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.