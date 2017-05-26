US STOCKS HIT ALL-TIME HIGHS, OIL TUMBLES: Here's what you need to know

The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes hit their all-time closing records on Thursday after another day of solid gains. The Dow Jones industrial average remained above 21,000, but still shy of its record.

Crude oil, on the other hand, tumbled after the conclusion of the meeting agreed to extend production cuts for nine months.

We’ve got all the headlines, but first, the scoreboard:

Dow: 21,082.64 +70.22, (+0.33%)

21,082.64 +70.22, (+0.33%) S&P 500: 2,415.16, +10.34, (+0.43%)

2,415.16, +10.34, (+0.43%) Nasdaq: 6,203.44, +40.49, (+0.69%)

6,203.44, +40.49, (+0.69%) US 10-year yield: 2.255%, -0.011

2.255%, -0.011 WTI crude oil: $US48.86, -2.68, -5.22%

