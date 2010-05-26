HUGE Comeback For The Bulls As Markets Recover In Late Trading: Here's What You Need To Know

Photo: flickr.com

Wow. After being down huge in early trading, with the indices off over 3%, on all the same fears, the market did a big comeback in the final hour of trading. The modest down day in most of the indices was a big win for the bullsHere’s the scoreboard:



Dow: -22.82

S&P 500: +0.38

NASDAQ: -2.60

And now, some of today’s top stories:

As noted above, the big comeback is huge. Investors live to see another day — a day that, perhaps, will include some kind of new quantitative easing measure in Europe, or maybe even a move by our Fed. A big winner today was Goldman Sachs, which ended up over 4%. See some of the key trades of the day here >

During this morning’s big selloff, the March Case-Shiller got lost in the shuffle, but it was weak, showing further signs of a possible double-dip in housing. New York in particular seems vulnerable to further declines.

The BP situation continues to get more tense. The company is expected to try its top-kill method tomorrow, in its desperate bid to halt the leak. See pictures of beleaguered Grand Isle, LA here >

Germany continues to invite short-sellers, as it expands measures aimed at curbing short sellers. Funny how that works, no?

Tensions on the Korean peninsula heat up, as the North decides to cut of all relations with the South. Here’s a look at possible war scenarios >

Gold never succumbed to the flight-to-liquidity trade, edging up over $4 during the trading day. Oil on the other hand is below $70.

